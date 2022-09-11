Lorrie Morgan plays CPAC this week

Lorrie Morgan

 Contributed

Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, performs Friday, Sept. 16, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.

The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are $45 each for rows A-P and $35each for rows R-GG. Visit CedartownShows.com for more information.

