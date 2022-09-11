Lorrie Morgan plays CPAC this week

Lorrie Morgan, the first woman in her genre to begin her career with three consecutive Platinum albums, performs Friday, Sept. 16, at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are $45 each for rows A-P and $35each for rows R-GG. Visit CedartownShows.com for more information.
Morgan is back in the studio with award-winning producer Richard Landis, working on a new album. It is sure to be yet another collection showcasing the rainbow of emotions, from darkest heartache to bright, shiny humor, that is the hallmark of Morgan’s range.
Concurrently, Morgan is working on a second project of original songs co-written with Larry Gatlin.
“Where I am in my life right now, I’m not afraid to express what I feel,” she says. “I’m not afraid to express my views on anything, especially on being a woman and my experiences in this business and in life.”
Morgan is known for her lustrous vocal phrasing and the down-to-earth believability of her torchy performances. On records such as “A Picture of Me Without You” and “I Guess You Had to Be There,” the ache is palpable. She is feisty and sassy on “Watch Me,” “What Part of No” “Five Minutes” and “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.” She has kicked up her stiletto heels in fun on her hits “Except for Monday” and “Go Away.” On her epic “Something in Red” she is an honest, struggling everywoman.