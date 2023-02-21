Carpenter bees: The extreme wood miner attacks again

A cross section of two pieces of lumber show the damage carpenter bees can cause. In the top board, the division of “cells” can clearly be seen.

 Special Photo

Carpenter bees will be here before we know it! As the weather starts to warm up and insects begin to come out of their hibernation, the wooden structures around our homes will be prime real-estate for carpenter bees. These bees will start to bore into wood anywhere they can, usually our homes and buildings.

Every spring, clients begin to call to try and find out what the pesky bug is that is boring a hole into their wood boards and leaving a pile of saw dust on the ground. Well, that is a carpenter bee and they can cause a ton of damage especially to older/weak structures.

