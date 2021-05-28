Former Walker County Sole Commissioner Bebe Heiskell will be remembered for meeting many challenges, including through the Tri-State Crematory scandal, the 2009 500-year flood and April 27, 2011, tornadoes.
Heiskell, 81, died May 27. She served as sole commissioner from 2001-2016 and previously served 24 years in the administration of Sole Commissioner Roy Parrish; when she took office in 2001, she was Georgia's first and only female sole commissioner and the first Republican commissioner in Walker County's history.
When then-Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed her to the state Board of Community Affairs in 2003, the announcement noted that she had been awarded Professional Woman of the Year by LaFayette Business and Professional Women in 1994 and a resolution for outstanding achievement by the Georgia Senate in 2002.
As commissioner, Heiskell implemented a storm water management initiative, adopted a building inspection program, funded construction of several community centers, purchased the Marsh House in LaFayette for historic preservation, supported the preservation of Chattooga Academy, protected more than 20,000 acres of greenspace, established an employee health clinic, approved the construction of the current animal shelter facility and built several new fire stations. The new fire stations helped lower the county's ISO rating, reducing homeowners' insurance premiums.
Her economic development credits include Northern Georgia Logistics, Audia Plastics, and the retention and expansion of Roper Corp.
"While serving as Sole Commissioner, she was most proud of the achievements of county employees," according to a statement from the Walker County Government. "She championed cross-training staff, so more tasks could be done in house.
"Above all, Ms. Heiskell cherished her numerous direct interactions with the citizens of Walker County and considered it the highest honor to represent each and every resident," the statement read.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 31, from 4-8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Oglethorpe. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the same location.