Dade County High School freshman Anna Ballard ran a 22:03 and crossed the line in first place in the second North Georgia Cross Country League girls’ meet of the season, which was run on a very hot and muggy early Thursday evening at Edwards Park in Dalton.
Dalton was the team winner with 26 points. Giselle Dominguez (22:09) was second individually and all seven Lady Catamount runners placed in the top 25, including their five scoring runners in the top 10. Boyd-Buchanan (77 points) placed second in the team standings, followed by McMinn County (83).
Heritage (87) was one spot behind in fourth. Senior Allison Craft (23:00) took third individually for the Lady Generals on the tough, 3.2-mile course in Whitfield County. Mia Callahan (24:29) placed eighth, while the rest of the Heritage lineup included Alexis Faul (25:23), Mady Terry (27:13), Lila Langston (27:23), Allie Mifflin (28:42) and Lily Langston (30:19).
LaFayette finished sixth in the team standings as they were paced by Madison Todd (26:00). Dakota Tabor (27:19), Brittany Aguero (27:20), Bianca Rogers (34:07) and Alethea Hendrix (34:08) also ran for the Lady Ramblers.
Ringgold took seventh overall behind a 27:42 from Elli Grace Roy. Riley Poe (28:00) and Reagan Pitts (28:01) were next for the Lady Tigers, followed by Ava Keener (29:26), Anna Roy (30:39) and Baylee Robenolt (36:08).
Ridgeland finished in 10th place overall as Moriah Dawson clocked in at 28:51. Also running for the Lady Panthers were Mary Scott (29:49), Paige Blanchard (29:55), Cate Voyles (30:16), Sydney Finch (32:01) and Aubree Bagwell (32:09).
Gordon Lee had three runners compete and did not have enough participants to qualify for the team awards. Haley Hartman led the Lady Trojans with a 26:01, followed by Cora Fehr (27:01) and Olivia Rodgers (32:12).
On the boys’ side, Dalton finished with 78 points to take the team victory. Walker Valley (100) was second and Notre Dame (135) placed third. The Irish had the individual winner in Colton Sanborn (17:59). Ooltewah’s Isaiah Weaver (18:27) placed second and Walker Valley’s Chase Carroll (18:30) was third.
Gavin Chandler placed 15th overall for sixth-place Heritage as he timed out at 19:24. Also running for the Generals was Davis Justice (20:24), Steven Burchard (20:44), Cecil Bussey (21:01),