VFW Post 5376 teamed up with the Department of Veterans Affairs to get shots in the arms of military personnel on Saturday.
The VA offered both the Johnson and Johnson and Moderna shots, allowing personnel to choose between the two. Following an Aug. 24 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, all service members are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with one of the available FDA-approved or authorized vaccines.
Service members were also able to receive a flu shot at the same time. Public health officials locally and countrywide have pushed for widespread vaccination against the flu to ensure hospitals are not overwhelmed.
”Over 20 service members, along with members of the community, chose to begin their vaccination process today,” said the VFW post via a Facebook post. “Everyone enjoyed some fresh donuts and coffee after their shot.”
This comes as case and death trends remain promising throughout the country.
From Thursday through Monday, Gordon County had 49 new cases and one death. Statewide, there were 5,509 new cases and 383 deaths.
As of the time of publication, neither Gordon County Schools nor Calhoun City Schools had published their weekly COVID case counts for Oct. 15.
In further vaccine-related news, an FDA advisory committee meeting spanning Oct. 14 and 15 rang in the possibility for yet more booster shot options.
The committee voted to recommend booster shots for both the Johnson and Johnson and Modena vaccines. If the FDA votes in line with the advisory committee, this would make boosters for the Moderna vaccine available to the same population as the Pfizer booster shot, while Johnson and Johnson boosters would be available to everyone 18 and older.
The CDC has released new data regarding deaths and infections by vaccination status. In August, individuals who were unvaccinated were six times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 11 times more likely to die than those who are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalization data released by the CDC showed a similar story. Those who were unvaccinated were, overall, 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.
The data varies by age group and varies by week but, overall, those 18-49 years of age were 14 times more likely to be hospitalized if unvaccinated, while those 50-64 years old were 15 times more likely to be hospitalized and those 65 and older were nine times more likely to be hospitalized.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.