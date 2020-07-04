Three former prep student-athletes from our area were recently honored by their schools and conferences for their academic performances.
Former Ridgeland volleyball player, Emma Carter, was given the Freshman Academic Award at Judson (Ala.) College for the freshman on the college’s volleyball team having the highest grade point average.
Emily Wiley, who prepped at Heritage and now plays basketball at Piedmont (Ga.) College, was named as an All-Academic Honoree by the USA South Conference. The award is given to those with at least a 3.3 GPA in each of two semesters in a given year. Wiley’s GPA was 3.90, earning her the title of All-Academic Honoree “With Distinction”.
And at Lafayette (Pa.) College, ex-Gordon Lee baseball player, Dylan Minghini, was one of 132 baseball players in the Patriot League named on the conference’s Academic Honor Roll. Lafayette led the way with 31 players on the list, while Minghini himself was one of just 16 in the conference who posted a 4.0 GPA.