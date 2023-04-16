041923_CCN_BraxtonTurnipseed.jpg

The Gordon Lee Trojans saw another school record fall during a three-team meet last Tuesday.

Braxton Turnipseed put his name in the record books by winning the 200 meters in a time of 22.88 seconds. His victory helped the Trojans secure the win with 212.5 points. Ringgold (178.5) was second and LFO (92) was third.

