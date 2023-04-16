The Gordon Lee Trojans saw another school record fall during a three-team meet last Tuesday.
Braxton Turnipseed put his name in the record books by winning the 200 meters in a time of 22.88 seconds. His victory helped the Trojans secure the win with 212.5 points. Ringgold (178.5) was second and LFO (92) was third.
Walker Johnston claimed the 400 for Gordon Lee in a time of 55.78 seconds and Nason Deaux won the 800 in a time of 2:22. Brody Hickman raced to victory in the 300 hurdles (44.53), while Gordon Lee’s ‘A’ squad captured the 4x100 relay (46.97).
The Trojans also won three field events. Conner Whitman took first in the pole vault (12-0), Josh Underwood earned first place in the long jump (19-0), and Sam Wells took first in the shot put (35-6).
Ringgold saw Kale Davis sweep the 1600 (5:26) and the 3200 (11:50), while Kishaun Taylor won the high jump (5-8) and the triple jump (42-1.5). Peyton Williams raced to a win in the 100 (11.28), and Cole Runion crossed the line first in the 110 hurdles (18.82).
The only victory of the day for the Warriors came from Jonathan Lawrence, who won the discus (96-7).
On the girls’ side, LFO amassed 173 points to hold off Gordon Lee (140) for the victory. Ringgold (91) placed third.
Angel Simmons swept the sprint events for the Lady Warriors, winning the 100 (13.03) and the 200 (27.81). Trinity Heinrich captured first place in the 800 (3:13) and Christina Gass was first in the 1600 (6:04).
In the hurdle events, Aubrey Medrano was first in the 100 (17.20), while Carlee Wilson was first in the 300 (55.28). Piper Brown picked up a win in the high jump (5-0), and the Lady Warriors ‘A’ team won the 4x100 relay (53.13).
Gordon Lee had a pair of double winners. Riley Shirley earned first place in the long jump (13-11) and in the triple jump (29-11), while Madolynn Loyd swept the shot put (33-0) and the discus (101-4).
Also winning events for the Lady Trojans were Kali Woodward in the 400 (1:13.12), Haley Hartman in the 3200 (14:14) and Kylie Hunley in the pole vault (7-0).
As for Ringgold, five Lady Tigers finished runner-up in events. That group included Serenity Holliday in the 100, Faith Kiesling in the 200, Annabelle Troutman in the 400, Claire Brumfield in the 3200 and Savannah Stevens in the discus.
HERITAGE BATTLES IN TRENTON
Less than two weeks from the Region 7-AAAA Championships, Heritage’s track teams continued their preparation at the Tri-State Run at Dade County High School this past Thursday.
In the girls’ meet, Aaliyah Rodgers took first place in the 100 (13.34) and in the 400 (1:04.15), while Addi Dills won the 200 (29.22) and Lilly Robison raced to victory in the 100 hurdles (19.31).
Rodgers, Dills, Malia McKibben and Kylie Campbell teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (53.83), while Avah Morrison swept the shot put (34-6) and the discus (114-1).
In the boys’ meet, Paxton McCrary finished first in the 100 (11.87), while he teamed with Drew Bradley, Austin Palmer and Tyler Cheatwood to win the 4x100 (45.89).
J.D. Black took first in the high jump (6-4), and the team of Hyrum Smartt, Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye and Camden Pritchett crossed the line first in the 4x800 (9:17.83).
Dade County, Fannin County, Gilmer and South Pittsburg (Tenn.) also participated in the meet. Final team scores were not posted as of press time.
RIDGELAND GIRLS SET MARKS
The Lady Panthers set three new school records and took first place in a five-team track meet at Coahulla Creek High School this past Thursday.
Ridgeland finished with 133 points, while LaFayette was second with 81. The host school was third with 52 points, followed by Northwest Whitfield (47) and Murray County (28).
The first new record was set by Amiya Smith as she broke her own mark in the long jump at 17-feet, 1-inch. Smith also teamed up with Jamiah Lewis, Marissa Moreland, and Madison Lennon to set a new record and win the 4x100 relay at 51.65 seconds. Maria Ronda also broke her own record in the 1600 (6:02). She placed second in the event.
Lewis also won the 100 (12.78) and the shot put (30-5), while she teamed up with Isabelle McGill, Zoey Fleming and Moreland to pick up a win in the 4x200 (1:57.04). Ronda won the 800 (2:52) and Lennon also picked up first-place points in the 300 hurdles (54.31).
LaFayette got a big day from Madison Todd, who won the 1600 (5:57) and the 3200 (13:10). The senior also joined Naomi Thompson, Teara Snider and Haynie Gilstrap to win the 4x800 (12:22). Olivia Dearing also earned first-place points for the Lady Ramblers with a win in the high jump (4-6).
Coahulla Creek won the boys’ meet with 123.5 points. LaFayette was second with 90, followed by Northwest (81.5), Ridgeland (47) and Murray County (22).
The Ramblers had two athletes win two events each. Dylan Ballew swept the long jump (21-4.5) and the triple jump (42-9.25), while Tucker Henderson won the 1600 (4:53) and the 3200 (10:47). Jacob Hamilton also won first place in the 300 hurdles (45.91).
The Panthers, who shuffled their lineup in order to get some younger athletes some work prior to the region meet, got a first-place finish from Henry Holden in the 800 (2:15).
The Region 6-AAA Championships will be held this Wednesday, April 19, at Bremen High School.
More from last week’s meets can be found on our website.