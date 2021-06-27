The North Georgia State Dizzy Dean Baseball sanctioned tournaments concluded for teams in Catoosa and Walker Counties over the past two weekends without any of our local teams claiming titles.
The Chickamauga Crushers and the Catoosa Elite both participated in the 6-year-old series in Carroll County. The Crushers dropped pool games to host Carroll County and to the Hopewell Broncos, while the Elite lost its pool games against Kennesaw and Paulding County “B”.
In bracket play this past Saturday, 12-seeded Chickamauga fell to fifth-seeded Kennesaw, while 13th-seeded Catoosa was beaten by the fourth-seeded Hopewell Mustangs.
The Chickamauga seven-year-olds traveled to Canton and lost pool games to the Oregon Park Piranhas and the Canton Stingers before bowing out to second-seeded Druid Hills in bracket play.
Down the road in Dallas, Chickamauga’s entry into the eight-year-old series resulted in pool losses to Sandy Springs and the Paulding County All-Stars. In bracket play on Saturday, 11th-seeded Chickamauga lost to sixth-seeded Mt. Paran.
The LaFayette 10-year-olds tried their luck in Heard County, but lost two pool games to Carroll County and Sandy Springs. Seeded No. 10 in bracket play, LaFayette was eliminated after a close loss to No. 7 Sandy Plains in the first round.
And back on June 18 and 19 in Fort Oglethorpe, the Rock Spring Young Guns lost pool games to the Murphy Candler Gold Sox and the Alpharetta Eagles to end their state tournament run.
There were no local teams participating in the 5-year-old, 9-year-old, 12-year-old or 14-year-old state tournaments.