The three high schools in Gordon County are out of school next week for Thanksgiving.
But they each have basketball teams playing games.
Everyone has now put in three full weeks of workouts and December, when everyone really cranks it up, is just around the corner, but a few games will be played early this week before Thursday's holiday.
Calhoun, as usual, is still a little over a week away from getting their season started and traditionally, the Yellow Jackets start late because they are waiting for football players who are busy with playoff games to join the team.
So they don't open up until next Tuesday, Nov. 29, wen they host Excel Christian Academy at The Hive, but head coach Vince Layson's team did take on another opponent Thursday night when they went to Chattooga to face the Indians in their only scrimmage of the year.
But the Calhoun girls get busy right away with three games in four days as they participate in the Jefferson EMC Tipoff Classic at Jefferson High School. They will play Westside at 12 p.m. Saturday morning in their season opener.
The Sonoraville High School girls basketball team is also in a tournament that starts Saturday and goes into next week. The Phoenix are at the Armuchee Holiday tournament with a 5:30 p.m. game Saturday to open the 2022-23 schedule.