A group of local residents were honored for their academic achievements by Georgia State University for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students receiving this honor are Bonnie Ingram, of Cedartown, studying political science, and Saray Bahena, of Cedartown, studying pre-psychology.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
Local students receiving this honor are Kimberly McCulley, of Cedartown, studying criminal justice, Kush Patel, of Cedartown, studying computer information systems, and Patrick Hartigan, of Rockmart, studying pre-computer info systems.
