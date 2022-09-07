Local Sports Schedule for 9-9 Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Pebblebrook at Rome7:30 p.m. – Woodland at Pepperell7:30 p.m. – Union County at ArmucheePREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Hillgrove (Trojan Slam, Carrollton)6:45 p.m. – Pepperell vs. Newnan (Trojan Slam, Carrollton)PREP VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – Excel Christian Academy at Unity ChristianCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL4:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Averett University (Berry National Invitational, Berry College)7 p.m. – Berry vs. Ohio Northern University (Berry National Invitational, Berry College)TBA – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery TournamentCOLLEGE SOCCER7 p.m. – Berry women at Southern Virginia University8:30 p.m. – Shorter men at Christian BrothersTBA – Shorter women at Christian BrothersCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY4 p.m. – Shorter men, women at North GeorgiaMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hickory Crawdads Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Florida sheriff: Cartersville deputy police chief, attending a polygraph seminar, solicited sex with undercover detective working human trafficking crackdown. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back