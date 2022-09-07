Local Sports Schedule for 9-8 Sep 7, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Armuchee at Model5:30 p.m. – Darlington at Walker5:30 p.m. – Etowah at RomePREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Armuchee, Pepperell at Dade County6 p.m. – Model at Trion6 p.m. – Unity Christian, Cass at Rockmart6:30 p.m. – Rome at WoodstockPREP CROSS COUNTRY5 p.m. – Darlington, Pepperell at The GOAT Trail Run (Darlington School)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hickory Crawdads Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Infant killed in tragic accident with tractor Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Four charged with cruelty to children, police seeking two others Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back