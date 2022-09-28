Local Sports Schedule for 9-30 Sep 28, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – West Georgia at Shorter7:30 p.m. – Berry at RhodesCOLLEGE SOCCER3:30 p.m. – Centre men at Berry5:30 p.m. – Centre women at Berry7:30 p.m. – Lee men at Shorter Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Motocross accident claims life of mayor of White Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Around Town: Get (wood) fired up for pizza restaurant, 'Undercover' boss at the Rome Braves, Politics: 'Won and done': travels with Wendy. Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Kemp declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Ian Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back