Saturday, Sept. 24PREP CROSS COUNTRY7:55 a.m. – Rome girls at Wingfoot XC Classic (Sam Smith Park, Cartersville)8 a.m. – Armuchee, Coosa, Darlington, Pepperell at Darlington Cross Country Festival (Darlington School)8:15 a.m. – Model at Wingfoot XC Classic (Sam Smith Park, Cartersville)10 a.m. – Unity Christian at CannonBall 5K (Macon)COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m. – Valdosta State at ShorterCOLLEGE SOCCER1 p.m. – Berry men at Sewanee2:30 p.m. – Berry women at SewaneeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12 p.m. – Millsaps at Berry2 p.m. – Shorter at LeeCOLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYTBA – Shorter men, women at Gary Wilson XC Invitational (West Georgia)Sunday, Sept. 25COLLEGE SOCCER1 p.m. – Shorter women at West Georgia3 p.m. – Berry men at LaGrangeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL12 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at BerryMonday, Sept. 26PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Model5 p.m. – Pepperell at Rome5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at TemplePREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Darlington, Woodland at Model5 p.m. – Armuchee, Ohatchee (Ala.) at Cherokee County (Ala.)6 p.m. – Rome, Fellowship Christian at King's Ridge ChristianCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter women at The City With Spirit Fall Classic (Cleveland Country Club, Cleveland, Tenn.)