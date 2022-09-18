Local Sports Schedule for 9-20 Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Coosa at Darlington5 p.m. – Model at Adairsville5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at TrionPREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Christian Heritage, Trion at Pepperell5 p.m. – Rome, Unity Christian at Chattooga5:30 p.m. – Coosa, Dade County at DarlingtonCOLLEGE SOCCER6 p.m. – Piedmont men at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death COLUMN: This week on 'The Real Housewives of Horseleg' Monday meltdown: Southbound I-75 a mess following morning accident; take 41 or U.S. 278. Around Town: Event spot the latest River District addition, new spin on dining 'Off Broad' and rally losing appeal? Imagine Festival kicks off today Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back