Local Sports Schedule for 9-2 Aug 31, 2022

PREP FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m. – Christian Heritage at Darlington
7:30 p.m. – Rome at Carrollton
7:30 p.m. – Model at Woodland
7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Gordon Central
7:30 p.m. – Trinity Christian-Griffin at Unity Christian

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. – Shorter vs. Nebraska-Kearney (Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament, Owensboro, Ky.)
1:15 p.m. – Berry vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire (Trinity National Invitational, San Antonio, Tex.)
3 p.m. – Shorter vs. Saint Aslem College (Kentucky Wesleyan Tournament, Owensboro, Ky.)
8 p.m. – Berry vs. Trinity University (Trinity National Invitational, San Antonio, Tex.)

COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. – Faulkner women at Shorter

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
6 p.m. – Shorter men, women at Jacksonville State University meet (Choccolocco Park, Oxford, Ala.)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. – Greenville Drive at Rome Braves