Local Sports Schedule for 9-17 to 9-19 Sep 15, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 17
PREP SOFTBALL
10:30 a.m. – Coosa at Pepperell

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
8 a.m. – Armuchee, Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Armuchee Trail Run (Armuchee High)
TBA – Rome, Darlington at Southern Showcase (John Hunt Park, Huntsville, Ala.)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m. – Albany State at Shorter
1 p.m. – Wisconsin-Whitewater at Berry

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m. – Shorter at Union University
4:30 p.m. – Berry at Sewanee

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9:30 a.m. – Berry women at Converse Kick Off (Spartanburg, S.C.)
10:15 a.m. – Berry men at Converse Kick Off (Spartanburg, S.C.)

Sunday, Sept. 18
COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. – Washington and Lee at Berry
1 p.m. – Mississippi College women at Shorter
3:30 p.m. – Mississippi College men at Shorter

Monday, Sept. 19
PREP SOFTBALL
5 p.m. – Model at Darlington
5 p.m. – Temple at Armuchee
5 p.m. – Murray County at Pepperell