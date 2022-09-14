Local Sports Schedule for 9-16 Sep 14, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Southeast Whitfield7:30 p.m. – Towns County at Coosa7:30 p.m. – Northwest Whitfield at Darlington7:30 p.m. – Model at Trion7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Temple7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Praise AcademyCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – Berry at Centre7 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers UniversityCOLLEGE SOCCER5 p.m. – Maryville men at Berry5 p.m. – Delta State women at Shorter7 p.m. – Maryville women at Berry7:30 p.m. – Delta State men at ShorterMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods (South Atlantic League Playoffs Game 3, if necessary) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Jurors have been deliberating the Renee Lanham murder case since Friday; Rome hair stylist charged with husband's 2017 death House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back