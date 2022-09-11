Local Sports Schedule for 9-13 Sep 11, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Trion at Armuchee5 p.m. – Dade County at Pepperell5 p.m. – Haralson County at Model5:30 p.m. – Darlington at ChattoogaPREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Darlington, Christian Heritage at Armuchee5 p.m. – Murray County, North Murray at Model5 p.m. – Rockmart, Temple at Coosa5:30 p.m. – Unity Christian, Trion at Pepperell6:30 p.m. – Sequoyah at RomeCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL6 p.m. – Shorter at Augusta UniversityCOLLEGE SOCCER7 p.m. – Covenant men at Berry7 p.m. – Berry women at CovenantMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Bowling Green Hot Rods at Rome Braves (South Atlantic League Playoffs Game 1) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Georgia trooper cadet from Rome passes away during training exercise; had served with Euharlee Police. Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order House explosion in Cedartown neighborhood injures 2 Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back