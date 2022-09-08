Local Sports Schedule for 9-10 to 9-12 Sep 8, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Sept. 10PREP VOLLEYBALL8 a.m. – Armuchee, Rome, Pepperell, Model, Coosa, Darlington, Unity Christian, Rockmart at Battle of the Counties (Armuchee High)PREP CROSS COUNTRYTBA – Armuchee, Model, Coosa, Pepperell at Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational (Carrollton High)COLLEGE FOOTBALL12 p.m. – Catawba at Shorter6 p.m. – LaGrange at BerryCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL2 p.m. – Berry vs. Covenant (Berry National Invitational, Berry College)COLLEGE SOCCER11 a.m. – Berry women at Mary Baldwin University12 p.m. – Transylvania University men at BerryMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hickory CrawdadsSunday, Sept. 11COLLEGE SOCCER4:30 p.m. – Shorter men at Union UniversityTBA – Shorter women at Union UniversityMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL3 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hickory CrawdadsMonday, Sept. 12PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Pepperell at RomeCOLLEGE GOLFTBA – Shorter men, women at Montevallo (Timberline Golf Club) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Aragon police chief suspended pending investigation, Rome PD investigating Cartersville Police deputy chief on leave following arrest in Florida on solicitation charges. Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order 'In my own words': Rome Board of Education member Pascha Burge speaks out Cartersville Police: DiPrima has resigned a week after his arrest in Florida. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back