Local Sports Schedule for 8-4
Aug 3, 2022

PREP SOFTBALL
5 p.m. – Armuchee at Model (scrimmage)
5:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Paulding County

PREP VOLLEYBALL
TBA – Coosa, Darlington at Rockmart (scrimmage)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. – Greenville Drive at Rome Braves