Local Sports Schedule for 8-27 to 8-29 Aug 25, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27
PREP SOFTBALL
11 a.m. – Armuchee at Pepperell

PREP VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. – Rome at Kell Longhorn Kickoff
TBA – Model at Lakepoint Tournament
TBA – Coosa at Rockmart Invitational

PREP CROSS COUNTRY
7:15 a.m. – Rome, Darlington, Coosa, Model at Ridge Ferry Invitational

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m. – Shorter vs. Clark Atlanta (at Erskine Tournament, Due West, S.C.)

COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m. – Shorter men at Trinity College
5 p.m. – Shorter women at Georgia Southwestern State

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

Sunday, Aug. 28
COLLEGE SOCCER
11:30 a.m. – Berry men at Emory

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods

Monday, Aug. 29
PREP SOFTBALL
5 p.m. – Model at Armuchee
5 p.m. – Darlington at Gordon Central
5:30 p.m. – Chattooga at Rome