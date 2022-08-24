Local Sports Schedule for 8-26 Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Model7:30 p.m. – Lithonia at Rome7:30 p.m. – Darlington at Sonoraville7:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Gordon Lee7:30 p.m. – Coosa at Woodland7:30 p.m. – Unity Christian at Hearts AcademyCOLLEGE SOCCER4 p.m. – Shorter men at Webber InternationalCOLLEGE VOLLEYBALL1 p.m. – Shorter vs. Francis Marion University (at Erskine Tournament, Due West, S.C.)7 p.m. – Shorter vs. Erskine College (at Erskine Tournament, Due West, S.C.)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police investigating faked shooting report at Rep. Greene's home early Wednesday Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night 10 additional Rome High students face charges following Tuesday brawl; extra officers still on campus. 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Extra officers at Rome High Friday and downtown with 3 high school football games at Barron, RHS pep rally canceled. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back