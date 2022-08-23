Local Sports Schedule for 8-24 Aug 23, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL8 p.m. – Berry at Shorter (scrimmage)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Bowling Green Hot Rods Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back