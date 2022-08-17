Local Sports Schedule for 8-18 Aug 17, 2022 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP SOFTBALL4:30 p.m. – Bowdon at Armuchee5:30 p.m. – Coosa at TemplePREP VOLLEYBALL5 p.m. – Rome, Unity Christian at Model5 p.m. – Pepperell, Chattooga at Armuchee5 p.m. – Trion, Cedartown at CoosaCOLLEGE SOCCER6 p.m. – Shorter men exhibition at Darlington SchoolMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Rome High School football players rush to assist motorist trapped in car One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Cedartown GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Duluth Trading Co., known for its 'buck naked' clothing, plans $53 million, 300-job distribution center in Adairsville Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back