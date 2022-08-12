Local Sports Schedule for 8-13 to 8-15 Aug 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, Aug. 13PREP SOFTBALL10 a.m. – Armuchee at North Murray (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOCCER3 p.m. – Shorter men at Truett McConnellMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Asheville TouristsSunday, Aug. 14MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL1:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Asheville TouristsMonday, Aug. 15PREP SOFTBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Mt. Zion5 p.m. – Armuchee at Adairsville Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Security, school culture discussed at contentious Rome school board meeting Duluth Trading Co., known for its 'buck naked' clothing, plans $53 million, 300-job distribution center in Adairsville Rome man sentenced to two decades in federal prison on meth distribution charges Enhanced safety steps -- limited entrances, book bag searches, extra police -- begin Monday at Rome High. Several updates shared Sunday. 'Successful' start to expanded security at Rome High; more check stations planned. Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back