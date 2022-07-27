Local Sports Schedule for 7-29 Jul 27, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hickory Crawdads Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Around Town: Business is blooming along the Etowah River strip, 3,000 in downtown Rome for concert tonight? Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back