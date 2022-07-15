Local Sports Schedule for 7-16 to 7-17 Jul 15, 2022 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, July 16MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6 p.m. – Bowling Green Hot Rods at Rome BravesSunday, July 17MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Bowling Green Hot Rods at Rome Braves Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now $16 million high-end RV park, cabins due in 2023 along Etowah River near Emerson. Rome High Principal Eric Holland released from his contract to pursue job with another school system. Silver Creek motorcyclist dies after colliding with car on Ga. 101. Around Town, demolition edition: Permits issued for The Varsity, River District demo and a new look for Alto Plaza Hotels to apartments: Planning staff, commission weigh in on trending property changes Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back