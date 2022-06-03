Local Sports Schedule for 6-4 to 6-5 Jun 3, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, June 4MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6 p.m. – Bowling Green Hot Rods at Rome BravesSunday, June 5MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Bowling Green Hot Rods at Rome Braves Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 5-year-old Model boy drowns on Lake Allatoona Final season Stranger Things features Rome locations, debuts Friday Report: Floyd County man charged with DUI, vehicular homicide in fatal Armuchee wreck WWII fighter pilot getting back in the cockpit one last time at Rome airport Wednesday 2 arrested on meth charges Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back