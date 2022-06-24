Local Sports Schedule for 6-25 to 6-26 Jun 24, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Saturday, June 25MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6 p.m. – Hickory Crawdads at Rome BravesSunday, June 26MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Hickory Crawdads at Rome Braves Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Investigators seek cause of fatal fire: woman killed, 12-year-old flown to burn unit FX to film 'Kindred' TV series in the Cotton Block of Broad Street Filming taking place in southbound lane of Broad Street's Cotton Block this week Justin Ross Harris' murder conviction for infant hot car death overturned by high court Rome Pride 2022 kicks off Friday, features fun for the whole family Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back