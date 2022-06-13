Saturday, June 18

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Asheville Tourists

Sunday, June 19

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Asheville Tourists

