Local Sports Schedule for 6-14 Jun 13, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6:35 p.m. – Rome Braves at Asheville Tourists Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Rome man, Euharlee woman injured in U.S. 411 collision at Macedonia Road Rome Pride 2022 to feature march, comedy, drag, riverboat cruise, church service Pedestrian killed in early morning wreck on Turner McCall Boulevard Calhoun business owner covers Boys & Girls Club summer tuition for 28 kids Funds stolen from Floyd County Schools in cyberattack, police investigating Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back