Saturday, May 7

PREP TRACK

10:30 a.m. – Rome at Class AAAAAA B Sectionals (River Ridge High)

10:30 a.m. – Model, Pepperell, Coosa at Class AA B Sectionals (Pace Academy Riverview Athletics Complex)

10:30 a.m. – Darlington at Class A Private B Sectionals (Providence Christian Academy)

10:30 a.m. – Darlington at Class A Public B Sectionals (Banks County High)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TBA – Shorter vs. TBA (Gulf South Conference Tournament, Choccolocco Park, Oxford, Ala.)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greenville Drive

Sunday, May 8

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greenville Drive

