PREP BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Coosa at Thomasville (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, if necessary)

2 p.m. – Cook at Model (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, if necessary)

3 p.m. – Pepperell at Bleckley County (Class AA State Tournament Second Round, if necessary)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves girls at Greenville Drive

