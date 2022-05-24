Local Sports Schedule for 5-26 May 24, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGE SOFTBALL1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Texas Lutheran (NCAA Division-III World Series, Salem, Va.)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division-III Outdoor National Championships (Spire Institute, Geneva, Ohio)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hudson Valley Renegades Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Rome police seek community's help in finding suspects in early Saturday murder. Black students, families from Coosa High file lawsuit against Floyd County Schools 10 best Georgia cities to retire in Chicken war in Catoosa County: Commissioners considering referendum vote on issue Coroner: 26-year-old Roswell woman dies in skydiving accident in Rockmart Sunday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back