COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1:30 p.m. – Berry vs. Texas Lutheran (NCAA Division-III World Series, Salem, Va.)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at NCAA Division-III Outdoor National Championships (Spire Institute, Geneva, Ohio)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hudson Valley Renegades

