Local Sports Schedule for 5-24 May 22, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Hudson Valley Renegades Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Black students, families from Coosa High file lawsuit against Floyd County Schools Rome Police seek community's help in finding suspects in early Saturday murder. Chicken war in Catoosa County: Commissioners considering referendum vote on issue Courtney Hampton named new Pepperell Middle principal Rockmart community favorite Pizza Farm back open for business, ribbon cutting set for Thursday Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back