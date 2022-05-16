Local Sports Schedule for 5-18 May 16, 2022 12 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at Emory Last Chance Meet (Emory University)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Aberdeen IronBirds Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave School board member says 85% of Rome Transitional Academy students failing, issues aren't being addressed Rome City Commission rezones former NWGA Regional property amid protest Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave Bartow company puts 19,500+ acres on the market as demand for space explodes north from Atlanta Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back