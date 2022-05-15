PREP FOOTBALL

6 p.m. – Rome Spring Game (Barron Stadium)

PREP GOLF

TBA – Model, Coosa boys at Class AA State Tournament (Southern Hills Golf and Country Club, Hawkinsville)

TBA – Darlington boys at Class A Private State Tournament (Dogwood Golf Club, Austell)

TBA – Darlington girls at Class A Private State Tournament (Governors Towne Club, Acworth)

TBA – Armuchee’s Will Cooper at Class A Public State Tournament (Georgia Southern University Golf Course, Statesboro)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. – Rome Braves at Aberdeen IronBirds

