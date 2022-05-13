Saturday, May 14

PREP TRACK

TBA – Armuchee at Class A Public State Meet (Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany)

TBA – Darlington at Class A Private State Meet (McEachern High)

TBA – Coosa, Model, Pepperell at Class AA State Meet (Kinnett Stadium, Columbus)

TBA – Rome at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Grisham Stadium, Carrollton)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – Winston-Salem Dash at Rome Braves

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TBA – Berry vs. TBA (NCAA Division-III National Championship Regional, at DePauw University)

Sunday, May 15

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Winston-Salem Dash at Rome Braves

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TBA – Berry vs. TBA (NCAA Division-III National Championship Regional, at DePauw University)

Monday, May 16

PREP GOLF

TBA – Model, Coosa boys at Class AA State Tournament (Southern Hills Golf and Country Club, Hawkinsville)

TBA – Darlington boys at Class A Private State Tournament (Dogwood Golf Club, Austell)

TBA – Darlington girls at Class A Private State Tournament (Governors Towne Club, Acworth)

TBA – Armuchee’s Will Cooper at Class A Public State Tournament (Georgia Southern University Golf Course, Statesboro)

