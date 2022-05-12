Local Sports Schedule for 5-13 May 12, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP FOOTBALL7:30 p.m. – Lumpkin County at Armuchee (Spring Scrimmage)PREP TRACKTBA – Armuchee at Class A Public State Meet (Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany)TBA – Darlington at Class A Private State Meet (McEachern High)TBA – Coosa, Model, Pepperell at Class AA State Meet (Kinnett Stadium, Columbus)TBA – Rome at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Grisham Stadium, Carrollton)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Winston-Salem Dash at Rome BravesCOLLEGE SOFTBALL4:30 p.m. – Berry vs. DePauw (NCAA Division-III National Championship Regional, at DePauw University)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at NCC Dr. Keeler Invitational Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Polk School District teachers arrested, placed on administrative leave Donut Castle closing its doors David Carroll: I have breaking news Teen in stable condition after shooting on Dodd Boulevard Mother's Day has new meaning for Culberson Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back