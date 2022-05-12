PREP FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m. – Lumpkin County at Armuchee (Spring Scrimmage)

PREP TRACK

TBA – Armuchee at Class A Public State Meet (Hugh Mills Stadium, Albany)

TBA – Darlington at Class A Private State Meet (McEachern High)

TBA – Coosa, Model, Pepperell at Class AA State Meet (Kinnett Stadium, Columbus)

TBA – Rome at Class AAAAAA State Meet (Grisham Stadium, Carrollton)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Winston-Salem Dash at Rome Braves

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m. – Berry vs. DePauw (NCAA Division-III National Championship Regional, at DePauw University)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at NCC Dr. Keeler Invitational

