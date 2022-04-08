Saturday, April 9

PREP BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Darlington at Shiloh

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greensboro Grasshoppers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m. – Shorter Spring Game (Ben Brady Field)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers (doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Berry at Hendrix

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps (doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers (doubleheader)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

12 p.m. – Flagler men at Shorter

12 p.m. – Berry women at Methodist University

1 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern men at Berry

COLLEGE TENNIS

10 a.m. – Shorter men, women at West Florida

11 a.m. – Berry men, women at Birmingham-Southern

Sunday, April 10

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greensboro Grasshoppers

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m. – Berry at Hendrix

12 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps

1 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers

COLLEGE TENNIS

10 a.m. – Berry men, women at Millsaps

Monday, April 11

PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Model at Pepperell

5 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa

5:55 p.m. – South Paulding at Rome

PREP GOLF

4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Praise Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)

TBA – Coosa, Rome at Model (Stonebridge)

COLLEGE GOLF

TBA – Berry men at Division III Showcase (French Lick, Ind.)

TBA – Berry women at Birmingham Southern Invitational (Bessemer, Ala.)

