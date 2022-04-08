Local Sports Schedule for 4-9 to 4-11 Apr 8, 2022 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, April 9PREP BASEBALL2 p.m. – Darlington at ShilohMINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6:30 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greensboro GrasshoppersCOLLEGE FOOTBALL7 p.m. – Shorter Spring Game (Ben Brady Field)COLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers (doubleheader)1 p.m. – Berry at HendrixCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps (doubleheader)2 p.m. – Shorter at Christian Brothers (doubleheader)COLLEGE LACROSSE12 p.m. – Flagler men at Shorter12 p.m. – Berry women at Methodist University1 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern men at BerryCOLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Shorter men, women at West Florida11 a.m. – Berry men, women at Birmingham-SouthernSunday, April 10MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greensboro GrasshoppersCOLLEGE BASEBALL12 p.m. – Berry at Hendrix12 p.m. – Shorter at Christian BrothersCOLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Berry at Millsaps1 p.m. – Shorter at Christian BrothersCOLLEGE TENNIS10 a.m. – Berry men, women at MillsapsMonday, April 11PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Model at Pepperell5 p.m. – Chattooga at Coosa5:55 p.m. – South Paulding at RomePREP GOLF4 p.m. – Unity Christian vs. Praise Academy (Cedar Valley Golf Course, Cedartown)TBA – Coosa, Rome at Model (Stonebridge)COLLEGE GOLFTBA – Berry men at Division III Showcase (French Lick, Ind.)TBA – Berry women at Birmingham Southern Invitational (Bessemer, Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 2 new housing developments proposed off Cartersville Highway; more than 1,300 townhouses, apartments planned Trial scheduled for remaining defendants in Ghost Face Gangster RICO case Planning commission backs proposals totaling nearly 1,400 new residences Grant covers tuition costs for students in high-demand career fields Reid, Douglas Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back