PREP BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Mt. Zion at Armuchee (doubleheader)

4 p.m. – Darlington at North Cobb Christian

5 p.m. – Coosa at Fannin County (doubleheader)

5 p.m. – Model at Trion

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Troup

5:55 p.m. – Rome at South Paulding

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m. – Rome Braves at Greensboro Grasshoppers

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Shorter men, women at Lee

