PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Fannin County at Coosa

5 p.m. – Model at Gordon Central

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Dade County (doubleheader)

PREP TENNIS

TBA – Mount Pisgah at Darlington

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – LaGrange at Berry

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at UAB Spring Invitational

COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m. – Shorter women at Alabama-Huntsville

