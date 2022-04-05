Local Sports Schedule for 4-6 Apr 5, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASEBALL4 p.m. – Pepperell at Dade County (doubleheader)5 p.m. – Fannin County at Coosa5:55 p.m. – Calhoun at RomePREP GOLF4 p.m. – Calhoun, Gordon Lee at Darlington Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Report: West Rome man locked 9 dogs in home without food or water Georgia Forestry Rangers save local vineyard, area homes from forest fire Reid, Douglas New Catoosa County school superintendent sworn in Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back