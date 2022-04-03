PREP BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Darlington at Trion

5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Mt. Zion

PREP TRACK

4 p.m. – Darlington hosting home meet

PREP GOLF

TBA – Darlington at Larry Gaither Invitational (Bull Creek Golf Club, Columbus)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Shorter at Carson-Newman

6 p.m. – LaGrange at Berry

