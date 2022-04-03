Local Sports Schedule for 4-5 Apr 3, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASEBALL5 p.m. – Darlington at Trion5:30 p.m. – Armuchee at Mt. ZionPREP TRACK4 p.m. – Darlington hosting home meetPREP GOLFTBA – Darlington at Larry Gaither Invitational (Bull Creek Golf Club, Columbus)COLLEGE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Shorter at Carson-Newman6 p.m. – LaGrange at Berry Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Death penalty dropped as defendant in Polk detective murder case pleads guilty, sentenced to life without parole in prison Early morning fire sends 2 adults, children to hospitals with burns Report: West Rome man locked 9 dogs in home without food or water Georgia Forestry Rangers save local vineyard, area homes from forest fire Campbell, Karen Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back