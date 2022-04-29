Local Sports Schedule for 4-30 to 5-2 Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, April 30PREP BASEBALL1 p.m. – Haralson County at Coosa (Class AA State Playoffs First Round, if necessary)2 p.m. – Heard County at Model (Class AA State Tournament First Round, if necessary)3 p.m. – Darlington at Hebron Christian (Class A Private State Tournament First Round, if necessary)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL6 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome BravesCOLLEGE BASEBALL1 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery (doubleheader)COLLEGE SOFTBALL1 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (SAA Championship Series)2 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery (doubleheader)3:30 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (SAA Championship Series, if necessary)COLLEGE TRACKTBA – Berry men, women at SAA Conference Championships (Berry College)COLLEGE LACROSSE3 p.m. – Shorter men at Young HarrisCOLLEGE TENNISTBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)Sunday, May 1MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL2 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome BravesMonday, May 2PREP TENNISTBA – Unity Christian girls, boys at individual state tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' 14th Congressional District Q&A (Republican): Marjorie Taylor Greene Rome gives green light to large housing developments along U.S. 411, tables former Northwest Regional Hospital rezoning Around Town: 'Sushi amplified' headed downtown, business moves and remembering the 'plant man' Chattooga woman killed in head on collision on U.S. 27 near Old Summerville Road Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back