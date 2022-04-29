Saturday, April 30

PREP BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Haralson County at Coosa (Class AA State Playoffs First Round, if necessary)

2 p.m. – Heard County at Model (Class AA State Tournament First Round, if necessary)

3 p.m. – Darlington at Hebron Christian (Class A Private State Tournament First Round, if necessary)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery (doubleheader)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (SAA Championship Series)

2 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery (doubleheader)

3:30 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (SAA Championship Series, if necessary)

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at SAA Conference Championships (Berry College)

COLLEGE LACROSSE

3 p.m. – Shorter men at Young Harris

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

Sunday, May 1

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

Monday, May 2

PREP TENNIS

TBA – Unity Christian girls, boys at individual state tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

