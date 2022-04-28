PREP BASEBALL

1 p.m. – Haralson County at Coosa (Class AA State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)

1 p.m. – Darlington at Hebron Christian (Class A Private State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Heard County at Model (Class AA State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)

2 p.m. – Armuchee at Commerce (Class A Public State Tournament First Round, if necessary)

5 p.m. – Pepperell at Bremen (Class AA State Tournament First Round, if necessary)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. – Birmingham-Southern at Berry (SAA Championship Series)

7:30 p.m. – Shorter at Auburn-Montgomery

COLLEGE TRACK

TBA – Berry men, women at SAA Conference Championships (Berry College)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

