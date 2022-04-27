Local Sports Schedule for 4-28 Apr 27, 2022 22 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP BASEBALL2 p.m. – Armuchee at Commerce (Class A Public State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)4:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Bremen (Class AA State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)PREP TRACK10 a.m. – Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Meet (Barron Stadium/Maddox Track)3 p.m. – Darlington at Area 5-A Private Meet (Darlington School)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL7 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome BravesCOLLEGE BASEBALL5 p.m. – Berry vs. Centre (SAA Championship Berry Pod)COLLEGE TENNISTBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Chattooga woman killed in head on collision on U.S. 27 near Old Summerville Road That's a wrap: Filming with Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney ends at Rome home 14th Congressional District Q&A (Republican): Marjorie Taylor Greene Arrest made in Polk body case, Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 'person of interest' in the case Rome gives green light to large housing developments along U.S. 411, tables former Northwest Regional Hospital rezoning Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back