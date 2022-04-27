PREP BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Armuchee at Commerce (Class A Public State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)

4:30 p.m. – Pepperell at Bremen (Class AA State Tournament First Round, doubleheader)

PREP TRACK

10 a.m. – Rome at Region 5-AAAAAA Meet (Barron Stadium/Maddox Track)

3 p.m. – Darlington at Area 5-A Private Meet (Darlington School)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m. – Berry vs. Centre (SAA Championship Berry Pod)

COLLEGE TENNIS

TBA – Shorter men, women at Gulf South Conference Tournament (Birmingham, Ala.)

