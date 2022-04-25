PREP TRACK

10 a.m. – Armuchee at Region 6-A Public Meet (Gordon Central High)

3 p.m. – Model, Pepperell, Coosa at Region 7-AA Meet (Gordon Central High)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

