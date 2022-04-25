Local Sports Schedule for 4-27 Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PREP TRACK10 a.m. – Armuchee at Region 6-A Public Meet (Gordon Central High)3 p.m. – Model, Pepperell, Coosa at Region 7-AA Meet (Gordon Central High)MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL11 a.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Chattooga woman killed in head on collision on U.S. 27 near Old Summerville Road That's a wrap: Filming with Anne Heche and Dermot Mulroney ends at Rome home One last walk through Glenwood: Community has a chance to visit current facility before primary school move Arrest made in Polk body case, Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office searching for 'person of interest' in the case Anna K. Davie Elementary principal, assistant principal leaving positions Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back