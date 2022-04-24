PREP SOCCER

6 p.m. – Coosa boys at Union County (Class AA State Tournament Third Round)

PREP TRACK

1 p.m. – Darlington at Area 5-A Private Meet (Darlington School)

PREP TENNIS

10:30 a.m. – Pepperell girls at Berrien (Class AA State Tournament Second Round)

TBA – Unity Christian girls, boys at region tournament (Rome Tennis Center at Berry College)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m. – Greensboro Grasshoppers at Rome Braves

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m. – Clark Atlanta at Shorter

